Earnings Outlook For Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming BYD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boyd Gaming will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52.

Investors in Boyd Gaming are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.79 1.38 1.49 1.57 EPS Actual 1.62 1.96 1.52 1.58 1.51 Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% 8.0% 4.0% -15.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming were trading at $74.78 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Boyd Gaming

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Boyd Gaming.

The consensus rating for Boyd Gaming is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $77.55, there's a potential 3.7% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Caesars Entertainment, Churchill Downs and Light & Wonder, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Caesars Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $41.53, suggesting a potential 44.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $143.43, suggesting a potential 91.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $105.07, suggesting a potential 40.51% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Caesars Entertainment, Churchill Downs and Light & Wonder, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boyd Gaming Neutral 3.23% $504.29M 7.60% Caesars Entertainment Outperform 1.90% $1.41B -2.80% Churchill Downs Outperform 8.75% $189.50M 7.12% Light & Wonder Buy 2.38% $563M 13.06%

Key Takeaway:

Boyd Gaming ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. The return on equity is higher than one of its peers but lower than the other two. Overall, Boyd Gaming's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering Boyd Gaming: A Closer Look

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, Boyd Gaming adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

