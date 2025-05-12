Earnings Outlook For VerifyMe

VerifyMe VRME will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate VerifyMe to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in VerifyMe are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 6.5% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at VerifyMe's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.10 -0.09 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.06 -0.03 -0.05 Price Change % -6.0% -9.0% 2.0% 2.0%

VerifyMe Share Price Analysis

Shares of VerifyMe were trading at $0.765 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on VerifyMe

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on VerifyMe.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for VerifyMe, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $1.25, suggesting a potential 63.4% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and MultiSensor AI Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MultiSensor AI Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 226.8% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and MultiSensor AI Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VerifyMe Outperform -12.07% $2.42M -4.89% MultiSensor AI Holdings Buy -13.26% $1.06M -21.40%

Key Takeaway:

VerifyMe underperforms its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, ranking at the bottom for both metrics. Its return on equity is also negative, indicating poor performance compared to peers. Overall, VerifyMe lags behind its peers in key financial metrics, suggesting potential challenges in profitability and growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind VerifyMe

VerifyMe Inc together with its subsidiaries, is a traceability and customer support services provider using specialized software and process technology. The company operates a Precision Logistics Segment and an Authentication Segment to provide specialized logistics for time-and-temperature sensitive products, as well as item-level traceability, anti-diversion and anti-counterfeit protection, brand protection and enhancement technology solutions. It Generates the majority of its revenue from the Precision Logistics Segment. Through its Precision Logistics segment, it provides a value-added service for sensitive parcel management driven by a proprietary software platform that provides predictive analytics from key metrics such as pre-shipment weather analysis, flight-tracking, and Others.

Understanding the Numbers: VerifyMe's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: VerifyMe's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: VerifyMe's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): VerifyMe's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VerifyMe's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: VerifyMe's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

