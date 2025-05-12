A Look Ahead: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's Earnings Forecast

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The market awaits Adaptimmune Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.15, leading to a 3.86% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.13 -0.08 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.07 0.24 -0.18 Price Change % 4.0% -23.0% -4.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics were trading at $0.2926 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Adaptimmune Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.