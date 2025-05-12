Hudson Global's Earnings: A Preview

Hudson Global HSON is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Hudson Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.
The announcement from Hudson Global is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hudson Global's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|0
|-0.07
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.13
|0.04
|-0.72
|Price Change %
|3.0%
|-1.0%
|1.0%
|2.0%
Performance of Hudson Global Shares
Shares of Hudson Global were trading at $10.1999 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Hudson Global visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.