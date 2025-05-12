Hudson Global's Earnings: A Preview

Hudson Global HSON is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hudson Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The announcement from Hudson Global is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hudson Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 0 -0.07 0.05 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.13 0.04 -0.72 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Hudson Global Shares

Shares of Hudson Global were trading at $10.1999 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

