May 12, 2025 4:05 PM

An Overview of Spero Therapeutics's Earnings

Spero Therapeutics SPRO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Anticipation surrounds Spero Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 10.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spero Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.36 -0.38 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.38 -0.32 -0.33 -0.24
Price Change % -11.0% -6.0% -5.0% -3.0%

Tracking Spero Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Spero Therapeutics were trading at $0.62 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Spero Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
Comments

