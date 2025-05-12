Insights Ahead: Cellectar Biosciences's Quarterly Earnings

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Cellectar Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.
Anticipation surrounds Cellectar Biosciences's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 5.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cellectar Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.35
|-0.37
|-1
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.40
|-0.18
|-0.74
|Price Change %
|5.0%
|-9.0%
|0.0%
|6.0%
Market Performance of Cellectar Biosciences's Stock
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences were trading at $0.2474 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 91.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
