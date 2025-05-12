Uncovering Potential: Intellinetics's Earnings Preview

Intellinetics INLX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Intellinetics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.
The market awaits Intellinetics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 8.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Intellinetics's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.04
|Price Change %
|8.0%
|-13.0%
|-7.000000000000001%
|-0.0%
Intellinetics Share Price Analysis
Shares of Intellinetics were trading at $13.4994 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Intellinetics visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.