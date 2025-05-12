Uncovering Potential: Intellinetics's Earnings Preview

Intellinetics INLX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Intellinetics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The market awaits Intellinetics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 8.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Intellinetics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.01 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.09 0.02 -0.04 Price Change % 8.0% -13.0% -7.000000000000001% -0.0%

Intellinetics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Intellinetics were trading at $13.4994 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

