Fathom Holdings Earnings Preview

Fathom Holdings FTHM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fathom Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in Fathom Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 6.24% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.12 -0.21 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.29 -0.40 -0.22 -0.31
Price Change % 6.0% -12.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Performance of Fathom Holdings Shares

Shares of Fathom Holdings were trading at $0.82 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
