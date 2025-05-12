A Look Ahead: Iterum Therapeutics's Earnings Forecast

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

The market awaits Iterum Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics were trading at $1.02 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

