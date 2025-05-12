What to Expect from Hydrofarm Holdings Group's Earnings

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Hydrofarm Holdings Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.10.
Anticipation surrounds Hydrofarm Holdings Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Historical Earnings Performance
The company's EPS missed by $1.38 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.23% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-2.42
|-1.8
|-2
|-1.9
|EPS Actual
|-3.80
|-2.9
|-2.6
|-2.8
|Price Change %
|-5.0%
|-4.0%
|0.0%
|-5.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group were trading at $3.91 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
