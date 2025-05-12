A Look Ahead: Acurx Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Forecast

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The announcement from Acurx Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 3.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Acurx Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.20 -0.22 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.17 -0.26 -0.28 Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% -1.0% 8.0%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals were trading at $0.36 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 81.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Acurx Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.