Examining the Future: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Lineage Cell Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.36% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.04 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Tracking Lineage Cell Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics were trading at $0.44 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Analysts have provided Lineage Cell Therapeutics with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $5.0, suggesting a potential 1036.36% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Macrogenics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Macrogenics, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, suggesting a potential 354.55% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Macrogenics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lineage Cell Therapeutics Buy 37.36% $2.71M -4.53% Macrogenics Neutral 93.47% $12.24M -13.06%

Key Takeaway:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ranks higher than its peers in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity. Overall, Lineage Cell Therapeutics is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Lineage Cell Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company's pipeline is based on two platform technologies including cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. Lineage Cell's product candidate is OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy for acute spinal cord injuries, and VAC2, allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells for non-small cell lung cancer, ANP1, an allogeneic auditory neuron progenitor cells transplant for hearing loss, and PNC1, an allogeneic photoreceptor cell transplant for vision loss.

Financial Insights: Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -114.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Lineage Cell Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

