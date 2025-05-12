Insights Ahead: Intellicheck's Quarterly Earnings

Intellicheck IDN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intellicheck will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in Intellicheck are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Performance of Intellicheck Shares

Shares of Intellicheck were trading at $2.83 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

