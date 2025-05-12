May 12, 2025 11:08 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Intellicheck's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Intellicheck IDN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intellicheck will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in Intellicheck are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Performance of Intellicheck Shares

Shares of Intellicheck were trading at $2.83 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Intellicheck visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IDN Logo
IDNIntellicheck Inc
$2.933.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
73.69
Quality
-
Value
53.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved