A Glimpse of Xtant Medical Hldgs's Earnings Potential

Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Xtant Medical Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in Xtant Medical Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 4.39% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Xtant Medical Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.04 -0.03 -0.03 Price Change % -4.0% -13.0% -5.0% -12.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Xtant Medical Hldgs were trading at $0.537 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

