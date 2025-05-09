Pangaea Logistics Solns's Earnings: A Preview

Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pangaea Logistics Solns will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Investors in Pangaea Logistics Solns are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 12.19% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pangaea Logistics Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.27 0.15 0.09 EPS Actual 0.16 0.24 0.10 0.14 Price Change % 12.0% -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns were trading at $4.07 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Pangaea Logistics Solns visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.