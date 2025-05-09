Century Casinos's Earnings: A Preview

Century Casinos CNTY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Century Casinos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.45.

Investors in Century Casinos are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.52% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Century Casinos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.24 -0.28 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.26 -1.36 -0.45 Price Change % -1.0% 7.000000000000001% -0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Century Casinos's Stock

Shares of Century Casinos were trading at $1.49 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

