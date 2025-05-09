Imunon's Earnings: A Preview

Imunon IMNN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Imunon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Investors in Imunon are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.96% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Imunon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.40 -0.60 -0.57 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.34 -0.51 -0.52 Price Change % 10.0% -3.0% 5.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of Imunon's Stock

Shares of Imunon were trading at $0.835 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

