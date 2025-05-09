What to Expect from Regenxbio's Earnings

Regenxbio RGNX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Regenxbio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The market awaits Regenxbio's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 2.6% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Regenxbio's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -1.08 -1.12 -1.29 -1.26 EPS Actual -1.01 -1.17 -1.05 -1.38 Price Change % 3.0% 19.0% -2.0% -6.0%

Regenxbio Share Price Analysis

Shares of Regenxbio were trading at $7.15 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Regenxbio

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Regenxbio.

Regenxbio has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $32.0, the consensus suggests a potential 347.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Myriad Genetics, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Myriad Genetics, with an average 1-year price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential 91.19% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Myriad Genetics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Regenxbio Buy -4.50% $14.90M -18.25% Myriad Genetics Neutral 7.12% $150.90M -5.93%

Key Takeaway:

Regenxbio is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, with a negative percentage.

Delving into Regenxbio's Background

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that the Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Regenxbio's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Regenxbio's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.5%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -241.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Regenxbio's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Regenxbio visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.