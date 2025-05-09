A Look Ahead: Consolidated Water Co's Earnings Forecast

Consolidated Water Co CWCO will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Consolidated Water Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.
Investors in Consolidated Water Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.
Past Earnings Performance
The company's EPS missed by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.7% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Consolidated Water Co's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.25
|0.34
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.31
|0.26
|0.43
|Price Change %
|-7.000000000000001%
|5.0%
|1.0%
|-3.0%
Performance of Consolidated Water Co Shares
Shares of Consolidated Water Co were trading at $23.34 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Consolidated Water Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.