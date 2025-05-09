A Look Ahead: Consolidated Water Co's Earnings Forecast

Consolidated Water Co CWCO will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Consolidated Water Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Investors in Consolidated Water Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.7% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Consolidated Water Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.25 0.34 0.38 EPS Actual 0.11 0.31 0.26 0.43 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 5.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Performance of Consolidated Water Co Shares

Shares of Consolidated Water Co were trading at $23.34 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.