A Look Ahead: HF Foods Group's Earnings Forecast

HF Foods Group HFFG will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate HF Foods Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

HF Foods Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at HF Foods Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.11 -0.07 0 -0.01 Price Change % 28.999999999999996% -1.0% 3.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of HF Foods Group's Stock

Shares of HF Foods Group were trading at $3.9 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

