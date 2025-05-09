Earnings Preview: Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences CHRS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Coherus BioSciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Investors in Coherus BioSciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.96% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.12 -0.16 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.01 -0.14 -0.32 Price Change % 1.0% 13.0% 11.0% -10.0%

Performance of Coherus BioSciences Shares

Shares of Coherus BioSciences were trading at $0.9923 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

