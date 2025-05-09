Insights Ahead: Microvision's Quarterly Earnings

Microvision MVIS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Microvision will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from Microvision is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microvision's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.10 -0.13 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.07 -0.11 -0.13 Price Change % -6.0% 3.0% 8.0% -25.0%

Market Performance of Microvision's Stock

Shares of Microvision were trading at $1.15 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Microvision

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Microvision.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Microvision, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $2.5, suggesting a potential 117.39% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and SmartRent, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SmartRent, with an average 1-year price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential 26.09% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and SmartRent are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Microvision Buy -67.65% $-2.47M -54.36% SmartRent Neutral -18.11% $13.56M -14.88%

Key Takeaway:

Microvision ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peer. It also lags in Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, Microvision's performance is below its peer in all key metrics analyzed.

Discovering Microvision: A Closer Look

Microvision Inc is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its lidar sensor uses laser beam scanning (LBS) technology, which is based on systems that include micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company has also developed solutions for Augmented Reality, Interactive Displays, and Consumer Lidars.

Financial Milestones: Microvision's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Microvision's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -67.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microvision's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1888.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microvision's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -54.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microvision's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -29.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Microvision's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

