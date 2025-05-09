A Look at Assertio Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

Assertio Holdings ASRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Assertio Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Assertio Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 7.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Assertio Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 0.03 0.02 0.04 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -8.0% -12.0% -9.0%

Assertio Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Assertio Holdings were trading at $0.6394 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.