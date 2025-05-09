Insights into Blink Charging's Upcoming Earnings

Blink Charging BLNK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Blink Charging will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Blink Charging bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.99% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Blink Charging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.16 -0.15 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.16 -0.18 -0.13 Price Change % 6.0% -17.0% -15.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Blink Charging's Stock

Shares of Blink Charging were trading at $0.8366 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Blink Charging visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.