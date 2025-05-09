Quipt Home Medical Earnings Preview

Quipt Home Medical QIPT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Quipt Home Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Quipt Home Medical bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.32% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Quipt Home Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.01 -0.01 0.01 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.07 -0.04 -0.03 Price Change % -2.0% -15.0% -18.0% -14.000000000000002%

Quipt Home Medical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Quipt Home Medical were trading at $2.14 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Quipt Home Medical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

