Exploring CytomX Therapeutics's Earnings Expectations

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate CytomX Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
The announcement from CytomX Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company's EPS beat by $0.34 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.71% increase in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at CytomX Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.07
|-0.08
|0.17
|Price Change %
|8.0%
|9.0%
|2.0%
|-51.0%
CytomX Therapeutics Share Price Analysis
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics were trading at $1.09 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
