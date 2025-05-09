A Peek at Quest Resource Holding's Future Earnings

Quest Resource Holding QRHC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Quest Resource Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from Quest Resource Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 30.39% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Quest Resource Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.01 -0.01 0 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.06 0.03 0.08 Price Change % -30.0% -13.0% -8.0% -3.0%

Performance of Quest Resource Holding Shares

Shares of Quest Resource Holding were trading at $2.42 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Quest Resource Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.