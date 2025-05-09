Amplify Energy Earnings Preview

Amplify Energy AMPY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Amplify Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Investors in Amplify Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.13, leading to a 14.19% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Amplify Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.27 0.29 0.21 EPS Actual 0.13 0.54 0.17 -0.24 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -4.0% 16.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Energy were trading at $2.89 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.