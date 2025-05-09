Earnings Preview: Solo Brands

Solo Brands DTC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Solo Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Solo Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.54% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Solo Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.02 0.13 0 EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.03 Price Change % -10.0% -6.0% 8.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Solo Brands's Stock

Shares of Solo Brands were trading at $0.094 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 95.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.