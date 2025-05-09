Uncovering Potential: Aquestive Therapeutics's Earnings Preview

Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Aquestive Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Aquestive Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aquestive Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.13 -0.12 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.13 -0.03 -0.17 Price Change % -8.0% -8.0% 1.0% -9.0%

Aquestive Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics were trading at $2.76 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Aquestive Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.