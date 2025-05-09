Insights into Peraso's Upcoming Earnings

Peraso PRSO will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Peraso to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Peraso bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.75% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Peraso's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.23 -0.36 -1.32 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.34 -0.88 -0.83 Price Change % -3.0% -20.0% -11.0% -8.0%

Performance of Peraso Shares

Shares of Peraso were trading at $0.9257 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Peraso visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.