May 9, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For SelectQuote

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

SelectQuote SLQT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SelectQuote to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Anticipation surrounds SelectQuote's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 30.82% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SelectQuote's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.1 -0.18 -0.15 0.03
EPS Actual 0.3 -0.26 -0.18 0.05
Price Change % 31.0% 7.000000000000001% -44.0% 1.0%

SelectQuote Share Price Analysis

Shares of SelectQuote were trading at $2.73 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for SelectQuote visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SLQT Logo
SLQTSelectQuote Inc
$2.69-1.65%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.82
Growth
80.19
Quality
-
Value
80.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved