Insights Ahead: OrganiGram Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings OGI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that OrganiGram Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds OrganiGram Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 6.25% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at OrganiGram Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.05 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.08 0.02 -0.22
Price Change % -6.0% -1.0% 5.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of OrganiGram Holdings's Stock

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings were trading at $1.11 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for OrganiGram Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
