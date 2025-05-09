Examining the Future: 3D Sys's Earnings Outlook

3D Sys DDD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that 3D Sys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from 3D Sys is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 20.96% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.09 -0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.12 -0.14 -0.17 Price Change % -21.0% -13.0% -8.0% 3.0%

3D Sys Share Price Analysis

Shares of 3D Sys were trading at $2.25 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on 3D Sys

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding 3D Sys.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for 3D Sys, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $5.0, suggesting a potential 122.22% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Mayville Engineering, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mayville Engineering, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 655.56% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Mayville Engineering, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity 3D Sys Outperform -3.33% $34.45M -16.93% Mayville Engineering Buy -18.36% $10.79M 6.52%

Key Takeaway:

3D Sys is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, indicating lower profitability compared to peers.

Delving into 3D Sys's Background

3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, and services, including maintenance, advanced manufacturing and applications engineering. The company's segments include Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Industrial segment. It conducts business through various offices and facilities located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC; generating a vast majority of revenues from the Americas.

3D Sys: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: 3D Sys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3D Sys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3D Sys's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.62, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for 3D Sys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.