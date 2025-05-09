May 9, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

What to Expect from Xenon Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Benzinga Insights
Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.91.

The announcement from Xenon Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 3.37% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.84 -0.81 -0.70 -0.66
EPS Actual -0.84 -0.81 -0.75 -0.62
Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -3.0% -5.0%

Tracking Xenon Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals were trading at $35.54 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Xenon Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
