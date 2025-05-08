May 8, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

An Overview of ContextLogic's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

ContextLogic LOGC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ContextLogic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds ContextLogic's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at ContextLogic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.06 -1.58
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.04 -0.50 -2.43
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 1.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ContextLogic were trading at $7.2 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ContextLogic visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LOGC Logo
LOGCContextLogic Inc
$7.03-4.70%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
7.29
Quality
-
Value
63.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved