Uncovering Potential: Protalix BioTherapeutics's Earnings Preview

Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Protalix BioTherapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.08% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Protalix BioTherapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.02 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.09 0.03 -0.03 -0.06
Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% 2.0% -12.0%

Performance of Protalix BioTherapeutics Shares

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics were trading at $2.84 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 160.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

