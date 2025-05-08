A Preview Of American Strategic's Earnings

American Strategic NYC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect American Strategic to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.01.

American Strategic bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at American Strategic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -2.62 -2.99 EPS Actual -2.6 -2.62 -2.84 -3.28 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% 2.0% -0.0%

American Strategic Share Price Analysis

Shares of American Strategic were trading at $11.66 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.