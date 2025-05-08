What to Expect from Calumet Specialty Prods's Earnings

Calumet Specialty Prods CLMT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Calumet Specialty Prods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.52.
Anticipation surrounds Calumet Specialty Prods's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Calumet Specialty Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.37
|-0.34
|-0.55
|-0.67
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-1.18
|-0.48
|-0.51
|Price Change %
|-4.0%
|10.0%
|16.0%
|-1.0%
Tracking Calumet Specialty Prods's Stock Performance
Shares of Calumet Specialty Prods were trading at $11.35 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
