What's Next: Kymera Therapeutics's Earnings Preview

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kymera Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.90.

The announcement from Kymera Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 3.64% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kymera Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.79 -0.84 -0.68 -0.73 EPS Actual -0.88 -0.82 -0.58 -0.69 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% 4.0% 3.0%

Kymera Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics were trading at $29.11 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Kymera Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kymera Therapeutics.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Kymera Therapeutics, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $56.0, suggesting a potential 92.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Twist Bioscience and Travere Therapeutics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential 36.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Twist Bioscience, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 51.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Travere Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $37.9, suggesting a potential 30.2% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Twist Bioscience and Travere Therapeutics, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amicus Therapeutics Buy 13.45% $113.55M -11.19% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Buy 72.54% $76.13M 1.91% Twist Bioscience Buy 23.23% $46.03M -8.78% Travere Therapeutics Buy 97.54% $77.05M -89.72%

Key Takeaway:

Kymera Therapeutics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Kymera Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reinventing the treatment of human disease through the development of, differentiated medicines that address health problems and that meaningfully improve patients' lives. It is committed to novel technologies to address targets that have known disease-causing biology, but which have not been drugged, or have been inadequately drugged, often based on limitations of existing technologies. Its approach is intended to discover and develop a new generation of medicines in a disease-agnostic manner. Its product pipelines are STAT6, TYK2, and IRAK4.

Kymera Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kymera Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -84.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -956.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

