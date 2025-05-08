Preview: Docebo's Earnings

Docebo DCBO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Docebo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The market awaits Docebo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Docebo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.17 0.17 0.14 EPS Actual 0.28 0.27 0.26 0.23 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 1.0% 0.0% -23.0%

Performance of Docebo Shares

Shares of Docebo were trading at $32.74 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

