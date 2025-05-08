What to Expect from Starwood Prop Trust's Earnings

Starwood Prop Trust STWD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Starwood Prop Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

Investors in Starwood Prop Trust are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Starwood Prop Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.47 0.49 0.47 EPS Actual 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.59 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Tracking Starwood Prop Trust's Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Prop Trust were trading at $18.93 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

