Orla Mining's Earnings Outlook

Orla Mining ORLA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Orla Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Investors in Orla Mining are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Orla Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 0.07 0.05 Price Change % -2.0% -10.0% 4.0% 8.0%

Orla Mining Share Price Analysis

Shares of Orla Mining were trading at $11.34 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 186.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Orla Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.