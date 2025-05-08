Earnings Outlook For Algonquin Power

Algonquin Power AQN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Algonquin Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Algonquin Power's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Algonquin Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.15 EPS Actual 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.14 Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% -13.0% -3.0%

Algonquin Power Share Price Analysis

Shares of Algonquin Power were trading at $5.46 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.