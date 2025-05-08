Earnings Preview For Enbridge

Enbridge ENB will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Enbridge to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.
The market awaits Enbridge's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings History Snapshot
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enbridge's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.4
|0.46
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.4
|0.42
|0.68
|Price Change %
|-4.0%
|0.0%
|1.0%
|1.0%
Enbridge Share Price Analysis
Shares of Enbridge were trading at $46.69 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
