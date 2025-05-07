Earnings Outlook For Beauty Health

Beauty Health SKIN will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Beauty Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Beauty Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 5.63% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Beauty Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.12 -0.05 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.15 -0.10 -0.10 Price Change % -6.0% 9.0% -13.0% -24.0%

Market Performance of Beauty Health's Stock

Shares of Beauty Health were trading at $1.05 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Beauty Health

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Beauty Health.

With 2 analyst ratings, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $1.38, indicating a potential 31.43% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FitLife Brands and Medifast, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FitLife Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 1900.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medifast, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 1471.43% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for FitLife Brands and Medifast are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Beauty Health Neutral -13.76% $52.35M -18.52% FitLife Brands Buy 12.89% $6.21M 5.89% Medifast Neutral -33.77% $84.25M -0.37%

Key Takeaway:

Beauty Health is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline in performance. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, showing a negative percentage. Overall, Beauty Health ranks lower compared to its peers in all key metrics, suggesting potential challenges in financial performance.

All You Need to Know About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Co is a category-creating beauty health company that along with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells esthetic technologies and products. The company's brand portfolio includes Hydrafacial, SkinStylus, and Keravive, offering Syndeo device, SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, Keravive Peptide Solution and other products.

Beauty Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Beauty Health's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.76% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Beauty Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beauty Health's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Beauty Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

