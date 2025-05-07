May 7, 2025 5:03 PM 1 min read

A Look at Research Solutions's Upcoming Earnings Report

Benzinga Insights
Research Solutions RSSS will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Research Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Research Solutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 7.42% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Research Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 -0.06 0.02
EPS Actual -0.07 0.02 -0.09 0
Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 4.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Research Solutions Share Price Analysis

Shares of Research Solutions were trading at $2.75 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Overview
