Exploring Aqua Metals's Earnings Expectations

Aqua Metals AQMS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Aqua Metals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60.

Aqua Metals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Aqua Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.80 -1 -1 EPS Actual -1.06 -0.76 -1 -1 Price Change % -1.0% -13.0% -37.0% 9.0%

Tracking Aqua Metals's Stock Performance

Shares of Aqua Metals were trading at $1.15 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 88.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

