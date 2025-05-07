An Overview of Costamare's Earnings

Costamare CMRE will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Costamare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Anticipation surrounds Costamare's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costamare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.64 0.71 0.65 EPS Actual 0.69 0.68 0.77 0.63 Price Change % -6.0% 1.0% -5.0% -0.0%

Tracking Costamare's Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare were trading at $6.84 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.