A Preview Of Arhaus's Earnings

Arhaus ARHS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Arhaus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Investors in Arhaus are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 14.43% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Arhaus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.08 0.12 0.02 EPS Actual 0.15 0.07 0.16 0.11 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -0.0% 5.0% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus were trading at $8.12 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Arhaus

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Arhaus.

Analysts have provided Arhaus with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $11.25, suggesting a potential 38.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Beyond and Williams-Sonoma, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Beyond, with an average 1-year price target of $8.3, suggesting a potential 2.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Williams-Sonoma, with an average 1-year price target of $184.38, suggesting a potential 2170.69% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Beyond and Williams-Sonoma, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Arhaus Neutral 0.87% $138.73M 6.41% Beyond Neutral -39.38% $58.13M -26.08% Williams-Sonoma Neutral 8.04% $1.11B 19.01%

Key Takeaway:

Arhaus ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks lowest in gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Arhaus Better

Arhaus Inc is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furniture. The company offers merchandise in several categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor through its Retail and e-commerce sales channels.

Arhaus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Arhaus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arhaus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arhaus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arhaus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arhaus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

